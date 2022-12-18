AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Timmerman leads Bucknell to 61-55 victory over Merrimack

    December 18, 2022 GMT

    LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Alex Timmerman’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat Merrimack 61-55 on Sunday.

    Timmerman added five rebounds for the Bison (7-4). Xander Rice scored 11 points with nine assists.

    Ziggy Reid finished with 20 points, two steals and two blocks for the Warriors (2-12). Jordan Minor added nine points, five steals and eight blocks.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.