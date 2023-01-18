Siegrist scores 27, No. 22 Villanova women beat Xavier 76-38

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 19 points and No. 22 Villanova cruised past Xavier 76-38 on Tuesday night.

Siegrist scored five points during an 11-0 first-quarter run Villanova used to go ahead by double figures for the remainder of the game. Xavier was held to just three points in the second quarter and the Wildcats extended their lead to 39-16 at the break. Siegrist had 13 points in the first half and Olsen added 10.

Siegrist opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to match Xavier’s scoring output with 16 points. She finished 10 of 18 from the field as Villanova (17-3, 8-1 Big East) shot 55% from the field and held Xavier to 14-of-49 shooting (29%).

Siegrist, the NCAA scoring leader at 28.9 points per game, was coming off back-to-back 32-point games to be named the Big East player of the week for the second straight week. She hasn’t scored less than 27 since netting 21 against Marquette on Dec. 28.

Fernanda Ovalle scored 12 points for Xavier (7-12, 0-10).

