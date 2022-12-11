Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 41, King’s Way Christian School 31
Camas 53, Bellarmine Prep 44
Clarkston 61, Freeman 53
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 70, University 52
Curlew 38, Selkirk 31
Decatur 66, South Kitsap 56
East Valley (Yakima) 54, West Valley (Yakima) 51
Eastside Prep 51, Charles Wright Academy 12
Eatonville 78, Morton/White Pass 61
Garfield-Palouse 62, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 33
Grandview 61, Toppenish 44
Kennewick 73, Hermiston, Ore. 44
La Conner 73, Skyline 57
Lake Roosevelt 49, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43
Lummi 49, Orcas Island 37
Lynden Christian 83, Woodinville 73
Meadowdale 55, King’s 40
Mercer Island 65, Inglemoor 59
Mount Vernon Christian 53, Toledo 15
Nooksack Valley 67, Bellingham 9
Oak Harbor 47, Blaine 18
Oakesdale 42, Pomeroy 33
Othello 58, La Salle 21
Overlake School 32, Friday Harbor 24
Peninsula 59, Olympia 39
Port Angeles 47, Bonney Lake 35
Rainier 55, Mossyrock 52
Rogers (Puyallup) 51, Auburn Mountainview 41
Sammamish 67, Franklin Pierce 6
Seattle Prep 58, Jackson 42
Sequim 54, Steilacoom 28
Shorecrest 38, Lincoln 36
Silas 49, Curtis 47
Sound Christian 47, Concrete 19
Stanwood 64, Bothell 51
Sultan 65, Coupeville 43
Sunnyside 63, Eisenhower 60
Todd Beamer 51, Auburn Riverside 42
Touchet 40, Prescott 25
Wapato 73, Mabton 54
Winlock 63, Pope John Paul II 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cashmere vs. Okanogan, ccd.
Eastmont vs. Lake Stevens, ccd.
Inchelium vs. Cusick, ccd.
Kittitas vs. Columbia (Burbank), ccd.
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Quincy, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd.
Pasco vs. Richland, ppd.
Soap Lake vs. Waterville-Mansfield, ppd.
St. George’s vs. Reardan, ccd.
Wellpinit vs. Springdale, ccd.
White Swan vs. Tri-Cities Prep, ppd.
Wishkah Valley vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.
