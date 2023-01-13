AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Undefeated Inoue moving up to super bantamweight

    January 13, 2023 GMT

    TOKYO (AP) — Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue is giving up his four bantamweight belts and plans to fight as a super bantamweight.

    The undefeated Inoue holds the title belts for the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBA. He made the announcement at a news conference in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.

    “The real battle starts from here,” Japan’s Kyodo news agency quoted Inoue as saying. “I am very excited.”

    Inoue, who turns 30 in April, has also won championships fighting at lighter weights.

    ___

    More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.