Tuesday's Scores

December 14, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 82, Akr. Ellet 40

Akr. East 88, Akr. Firestone 59

Anna 55, Hou 42

Ashland Mapleton 53, Rittman 43

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 39

Avon Lake 55, Avon 49

Baltimore Liberty Union 23, Circleville Logan Elm 22, OT

Beallsville 59, Hundred, W.Va. 54

Bellaire 84, St. Clairsville 81

Bellville Clear Fork 64, Sullivan Black River 44

Belmont Union Local 55, Cambridge 43

Beloit W. Branch 69, Youngstown Urban Scholars 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 45, Atwater Waterloo 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 38

Bishop Hartley 71, Groveport-Madison 66

Blanchester 49, Peebles 47

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 65, Stow-Munroe Falls 46

Caldwell 72, Sarahsville Shenandoah 65, OT

Caledonia River Valley 59, Delaware Buckeye Valley 44

Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Can. South 45

Can. Glenoak 72, Youngs. Boardman 52

Canfield 58, Youngs. Ursuline 50

Casstown Miami E. 70, Milton-Union 54

Centerburg 63, Howard E. Knox 16

Centerville 73, Clayton Northmont 39

Chardon 90, Ashtabula Lakeside 66

Cin. Anderson 74, Milford 58

Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Cin. Hillcrest 25

Cin. Hughes 89, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 74

Cin. La Salle 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 36

Cin. Oak Hills 69, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

    • Cin. Riverview East 66, Cin. Oyler 48

    Cin. Woodward 66, Cin. Withrow 57, OT

    Circleville 54, Amanda-Clearcreek 34

    Cols. Africentric 100, Cols. Walnut Ridge 75

    Cols. Franklin Hts. 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 36

    Cols. Independence 66, Cols. Briggs 62

    Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Beechcroft 60

    Cols. Wellington 53, Spring. NW 48

    Cols. Whetstone 58, East 37

    Convoy Crestview 54, Ft. Jennings 35

    Cornerstone Christian 90, Youngs. East 53

    Cortland Lakeview 58, Hubbard 53

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 73, STVM 65

    Cuyahoga Hts. 53, Parma 44

    Day. Carroll 43, Urbana 37

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 74, Bellbrook 32

    Day. Northridge 76, Covington 59

    Day. Oakwood 58, Waynesville 46

    DeGraff Riverside 75, Eastlake North 59

    Delphos St. John’s 56, Continental 40

    Doylestown Chippewa 67, Manchester 64

    Dresden Tri-Valley 56, Warsaw River View 30

    E. Liverpool 59, Wintersville Indian Creek 55

    E. Palestine 59, Warren Lordstown 18

    Edgerton 51, Stryker 41

    Fairfield 51, Hamilton 45

    Franklin Furnace Green 71, Portsmouth Clay 48

    Galion Northmor 56, Cardington-Lincoln 33

    Gallipolis Gallia 74, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50

    Girard 57, Struthers 45

    Grafton Midview 64, Olmsted Falls 54

    Grand River Academy 68, Brookfield 50

    Grove City 74, Canal Winchester 60

    Grove City Christian 67, Millersport 35

    Heartland Christian 46, Columbiana Crestview 41

    Heath 63, Utica 62

    Jackson 54, Greenfield McClain 50

    Jackson Center 50, Ft. Loramie 42

    Jefferson Area 47, Poland Seminary 44

    Jeromesville Hillsdale 65, Kidron Cent. Christian 52

    Kettering Alter 56, Kettering Fairmont 35

    Kinsman Badger 73, Bristol 59

    Kirtland 70, Middlefield Cardinal 68

    Lebanon 59, Morrow Little Miami 49

    Leesburg Fairfield 48, Bainbridge Paint Valley 34

    Legacy Christian 79, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 66

    Lexington 67, Mansfield Madison 40

    Lima Shawnee 81, Lima Perry 60

    Lisbon Beaver 59, Richmond Edison 41

    Lisbon David Anderson 45, Leetonia 24

    Lockland 56, Cin. N. College Hill 38

    Lorain Clearview 66, Vermilion 42

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 58, E. Can. 34

    Louisville 70, Fitch 36

    Lowellville 81, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 43

    Lucas 79, Galion 54

    Lynchburg-Clay 78, Manchester 51

    Macedonia Nordonia 57, Twinsburg 45

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Berlin Hiland 54

    Malvern 74, Bowerston Conotton Valley 31

    Mansfield Christian 58, Plymouth 46

    Mansfield Sr. 73, Mt. Vernon 57

    Marion Pleasant 60, Richwood N. Union 56

    Martins Ferry 68, Rayland Buckeye 25

    Marysville 57, Delaware Hayes 50

    Massillon 51, Louisville Aquinas 43

    Mayfield 73, Willoughby S. 67

    McDonald 55, Mineral Ridge 51

    Mentor Lake Cath. 86, Fairview 82

    Metamora Evergreen 53, Tol. Ottawa Hills 51

    Miamisburg 63, Trenton Edgewood 33

    Middletown 56, Mason 55

    Milford Center Fairbanks 46, W. Jefferson 34

    Minford 69, Waverly 32

    Monroe 55, Germantown Valley View 44

    New Concord John Glenn 87, Coshocton 44

    New Lexington 61, McConnelsville Morgan 33

    New Middletown Spring. 60, Sebring McKinley 32

    New Philadelphia 48, Ashland 35

    New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, New London 25

    Niles McKinley 50, Canfield S. Range 38

    Norton 60, Akr. Springfield 43

    Oak Harbor 55, Elmore Woodmore 32

    Oak Hill 54, Beaver Eastern 37

    Ottoville 60, Delphos Jefferson 34

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 68, N. Olmsted 50

    Perrysburg 65, Tol. Whitmer 52

    Philo 69, Crooksville 50

    Portsmouth 59, Chesapeake 44

    Ravenna 60, Akr. Coventry 38

    Sardinia Eastern Brown 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57

    Seaman N. Adams 72, Fayetteville-Perry 41

    Shadyside 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, OT

    Shelby 80, Willard 72

    Sidney 54, Xenia 48

    Sidney Lehman 50, Tipp City Bethel 35

    Smithville 56, Wooster Triway 54

    Solon 75, Shaker Hts. 68

    South 63, Cols. Marion-Franklin 43

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 45, OT

    St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 57, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 46

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 71, Bridgeport 31

    Stewart Federal Hocking 59, Belpre 50

    Streetsboro 53, Mogadore Field 35

    Strongsville 81, Lakewood 49

    Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38

    Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Marion Elgin 50

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 73, Greenville 33

    Tol. Christian 59, Oregon Clay 32

    Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 71, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 62

    Tol. St. Francis 53, Adrian, Mich. 44

    Trotwood-Madison 85, Cin. Purcell Marian 45

    Troy 57, Vandalia Butler 37

    Uhrichsville Claymont 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 21

    Vienna Mathews 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 51

    W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Cin. Sycamore 45

    W. Jefferson 65, Shekinah Christian 25

    W. Liberty-Salem 47, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

    Warren Howland 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30

    Warren JFK 72, Campbell Memorial 60

    Washington C.H. 58, Hillsboro 53

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35, Chillicothe 33

    Waterford 59, Racine Southern 48

    Wauseon 47, Sylvania Southview 41

    Wellsville 54, Hanoverton United 47

    West 42, Cols. Eastmoor 40

    Westerville S. 70, Hilliard Davidson 43

    Williamsburg 66, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

    Wooster 44, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

    Youngs. Chaney High School 63, Youngs. Liberty 20

    Youngs. Valley Christian 40, Columbiana 36

    Zanesville Maysville 58, Thornville Sheridan 56

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 56, Massillon Tuslaw 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

