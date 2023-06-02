AP NEWS
    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJune 2, 2023 GMT

    Boy’s Baseball

    OHSAA Baseball Championships

    Division I

    Regional Semifinal

    Cin. Elder 5, Mason 2

    Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. West Clermont 4

    Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1, Wadsworth 0

    Grove City 2, Hilliard Darby 0

    Hunting Valley University 5, Akr. Hoban 1

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6

    Medina 5, Wooster 0

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 5

    Division II

    Regional Semifinal

    Cambridge 3, New Philadelphia 2

    Chagrin Falls Kenston 4, Gates Mills Gilmour 2

    Chardon NDCL 6, Mogadore Field 4

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 5, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 1

    Defiance 4, Bay Village Bay 3

    Hamilton Badin 9, Hebron Lakewood 2

    Ontario 12, St. Marys Memorial 6

    Washington C.H. 4, Bloom-Carroll 2

    Division III

    Regional Semifinal

    Apple Creek Waynedale 8, Independence 2

    Cadiz Harrison Cent. 8, Winchester Eastern 5

    Canfield S. Range 4, Cortland Lakeview 3

    Heath 9, Waynesville 0

    Jamestown Greeneview 5, Cin. Country Day 3

    Milan Edison 6, Haviland Wayne Trace 1

    Tol. Ottawa Hills 3, Gahanna Cols. Academy 0

    Wheelersburg 4, Lucasville Valley 1

    Division IV

    Regional Semifinal

    Berlin Hiland 13, S. Webster 1

    Delphos St. John’s 4, Columbus Grove 0

    Mowrystown Whiteoak 3, Attica Seneca E. 1

    Russia 4, Sugar Grove Berne Union 0, 8 innings

    S. Charleston SE 6, Bradford 0

    St. Henry 5, Pioneer N. Central 1

    Tiffin Calvert 4, Lake Center Christian 2

    Warren JFK 7, Dalton 1

