Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chandler Prep 34, Trivium Prep 25

Duncan 41, San Simon 12

Ft. Thomas 49, Eagar Round Valley 33

Ganado 64, Walden Grove 24

Ganado 72, Red Mesa 57

Heber Mogollon 43, St. Michael 38

Holbrook 41, Safford 27

Joseph City 57, Cibecue 53

San Carlos 64, St. Johns 38

San Carlos 72, Prescott 30

Sanders Valley 63, Many Farms 33

St. David 69, The Gregory School 13

St. Michael 53, Lakeside Blue Ridge 39

Wellton Antelope 36, Bagdad 33

Whiteriver Alchesay 54, Heber Mogollon 23

Yuma 57, San Luis 9

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

