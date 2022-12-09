Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chandler Prep 34, Trivium Prep 25
Duncan 41, San Simon 12
Ft. Thomas 49, Eagar Round Valley 33
Ganado 64, Walden Grove 24
Ganado 72, Red Mesa 57
Heber Mogollon 43, St. Michael 38
Holbrook 41, Safford 27
Joseph City 57, Cibecue 53
San Carlos 64, St. Johns 38
San Carlos 72, Prescott 30
Sanders Valley 63, Many Farms 33
St. David 69, The Gregory School 13
St. Michael 53, Lakeside Blue Ridge 39
Wellton Antelope 36, Bagdad 33
Whiteriver Alchesay 54, Heber Mogollon 23
Yuma 57, San Luis 9
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/