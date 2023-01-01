NFL Inactive Report

Click to copy

Click to copy

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

NEW YORK JETS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — NEW YORK: QB Zach Wilson, RB James Robinson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, OL Nate Herbig, DL Vinny Curry, CB Brandin Echols. SEATTLE: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, RB Travis Homer, S Ryan Neal, T Abraham Lucas, DT Isaiah Mack, LB Vi Jones

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — SAN FRANCISCO: TE Ross Dwelley, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DL Kevin Givens, WR Deebo Samuel, DL Akeem Spence, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Nick Zakelj. LAS VEGAS: QB Derek Carr, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, RB Zamir White, CB Ike Brown, G Netane Muti, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower.