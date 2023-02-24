Washington leads LIU against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 11-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-24, 1-14 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Andre Washington scored 37 points in LIU’s 93-82 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Sharks are 2-9 on their home court. LIU is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors have gone 11-4 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is eighth in the NEC with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Minor averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marko Maletic is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sharks. Washington is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Minor is shooting 52.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 12.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .