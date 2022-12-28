Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Merrimack following Reid’s 20-point outing

Merrimack Warriors (2-12) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-8)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Ziggy Reid scored 20 points in Merrimack’s 61-55 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Knights have gone 3-1 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warriors are 0-7 on the road. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC scoring 23.1 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 14.0.

The Knights and Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.7 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Minor is averaging 16.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and three blocks for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Warriors: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 22.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .