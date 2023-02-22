Merrimack faces Cent. Conn. St. following Savage’s 21-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (10-19, 7-7 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (13-16, 10-4 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Devon Savage scored 21 points in Merrimack’s 67-55 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Warriors have gone 6-6 at home. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC scoring 60.3 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-7 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 13.0 assists per game led by Nigel Scantlebury averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is averaging 17.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Kellen Amos is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 14.3 points. Jay Rodgers is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .