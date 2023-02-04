Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Stonehill following Burnett’s 22-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-14, 7-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (12-11, 5-5 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Isaiah Burnett scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 74-61 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Terriers are 9-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.8% from downtown, led by Larry Moreno shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 against conference opponents. Stonehill has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Terriers and Skyhawks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.9 points. Zion Bethea is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Burnett is averaging 13 points and 2.8 steals for the Skyhawks. Andrew Sims is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .