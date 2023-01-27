Pope and UCSD host UC Riverside

UCSD Tritons (8-13, 3-6 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-7, 7-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays the UC Riverside Highlanders after Bryce Pope scored 20 points in UCSD’s 65-57 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 in home games. UC Riverside averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tritons are 3-6 in Big West play. UCSD has a 1-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flynn Cameron is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists. Zyon Pullin is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Pope is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .