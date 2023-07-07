FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

George Springer gets key hit as Toronto Blue Jays beat Chicago White Sox 6-2 in 11 innings

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, left, tags out Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus at second base on a steal attempt during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, right, throws to first base after forcing out Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk at second during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Chicago. Kevin Kiermaier was safe at first base. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By JAY COHEN
 
CHICAGO (AP) — George Springer and Bo Bichette hit RBI singles during Toronto’s six-run 11th inning, and the Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 on Thursday in a doubleheader opener.

Toronto had just one hit before breaking through against Aaron Bummer (3-2). Jordan Romano (4-4) worked the 10th for the win.

Chicago wasted a stellar performance by Lance Lynn, who struck out 11 in seven shutout innings. The White Sox finished with four hits in their fourth loss in five games.

Other news
FILE - Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Damian Lillard asked his team for a trade Saturday, July 1, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
Lillard still waiting, hoping that Summer League gives Blazers and Heat chance to talk trade
Damian Lillard’s position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.
Xiyu Janet Lin, of China, hits from the fairway on the 11th hole during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and takes early lead at US Women’s Open
Xiyu Janet Lin has the early lead in the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach. Lin wanted to be sure to soak up the views at one of America’s most famous courses.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday night’s game was postponed because of rain.

With automatic runner Cavan Biggio on second, Danny Jansen opened the 11th with a dribbler up the third-base line for Toronto’s first hit since the third. Springer drove in with Biggio with a grounder back up the middle.

Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with three more run-scoring singles. Cavan Biggio capped the big inning with a two-run double against Bryan Shaw, lifting the Blue Jays to a 6-0 lead.

White Sox rookie Oscar Colás hit an RBI double and scored on Andrew Vaughn’s single in the bottom half. Yimi García replaced Thomas Hatch and got two outs for his first save of the season.

Lynn allowed one hit — Springer’s third-inning single — and walked one. The burly right-hander has 41 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings over his last four starts.

Lynn was matched every step of the way by José Berríos, who worked seven crisp innings for the Blue Jays. Elvis Andrus singled in the third for Chicago’s only hit off the right-hander.

Berríos got some help from his defense. Springer robbed Zach Remillard of a hit with a diving grab in right for the second out of the third. Alejandro Kirk threw out Andrus when he attempted to steal second after reaching on an error in the sixth.

MAKING MOVES

The White Sox placed right-hander Joe Kelly on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, and Jimmy Lambert, another right-hander, was added to the roster as the 27th player for the doubleheader.

The Blue Jays added right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo as their 27th man.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (lower back inflammation) is expected to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break. “He’s doing really well,” manager Pedro Grifol said. Moncada hasn’t played in a big league game since June 13. ... Grifol said RHP Michael Kopech (shoulder inflammation) will be available right after the break, and RHP Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation) is just a little behind him. “Clevinger, we’re hoping maybe within that week, if not maybe the second week,” Grifol said.

UP NEXT

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.08 ERA) and Chicago right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-2, 2.96 ERA) start the second game of the doubleheader.

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports