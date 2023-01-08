Man dies after crashing his SUV into Missouri house

AP NEWS
January 8, 2023 GMT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man died after crashing his SUV into a home in Springfield night, but no one in the home was injured.

Springfield Police said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet Blazer into a home.

Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the crash, but they are still working to determine why Duncan crashed into the house.

This was the first fatal crash in Springfield this year.

