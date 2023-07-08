Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

Popovich, NBA’s winningest coach, signs 5-year contract to remain Spurs coach and president

FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday, July 8. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FILE - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich points from the bench are during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 26, 2023, in Boston. Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the Spurs anytime soon. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday, July 8. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gregg Popovich evidently doesn’t plan to leave the San Antonio Spurs anytime soon.

The NBA’s winningest coach has signed a five-year contract to remain coach and president of the team, the Spurs announced Saturday. There has often been speculation about the 74-year-old Popovich’s future, though after the team landed the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama last month it was presumed that the five-time champion would continue coaching.

And now, it’s official. The Spurs announced the move in a two-sentence release, not detailing any of the terms, without any quotes from Popovich or team personnel.

Other news
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama drives against Charlotte Hornets' Kai Jones during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Wembanyama gets some lessons from Kareem and Isiah Thomas at NBA Con
Victor Wembanyama freely acknowledged that he was often confused in his first NBA Summer League game, going as far as to say that there were times when he didn’t know what he was doing.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Matthew Hurt, right, guards Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first half during an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Holmgren continues return from injury with strong game in Thunder’s NBA Summer League opener
Chet Holmgren has taken another positive step on his surgically repaired right foot. Holmgren had 16 points and 10 rebounds Saturday, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 91-80 in their NBA Summer League opener.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Analysis: The Wemby Show is underway, and opening night was a circus
The final numbers for Victor Wembanyama in his Summer League debut: nine points on 2-for-13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocked shots, three assists.
Houston Rockets' Amen Thompson drives against Portland Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson injured in NBA Summer League matchup
Top-four draft picks Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets left their NBA Summer League matchup early Friday with injuries.

Popovich took over as coach of the Spurs in December 1996. He’s won 1,366 games — 31 more than Don Nelson, who was the career wins leader before Popovich caught him.

He’s also third in playoff wins with 170, behind only Phil Jackson (229) and Pat Riley (171). And Popovich is one of only five coaches with at least five championships; Jackson won 11, Red Auerbach won nine and Popovich is in a group with Riley and John Kundla as winners of five.

He’ll enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

“His ability to connect and spend time and bounce between the really detailed development of basketball players and the bigger picture of developing people is just so impressive,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said in May. “I think no matter what Pop does, he’s going to find a way to do that because that’s in his heart. And I’m excited to see whatever the next phase is in that journey.”

Popovich talked before the Spurs’ last game of this past season about how, during his career, he has been the “beneficiary of serendipity to a max degree” — and that was even before San Antonio won the lottery and the chance to draft Wembanyama, potentially having him follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan who came to the Spurs as No. 1 picks and became franchise-cornerstone big men.

But with Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili gone, the Spurs haven’t won a playoff series since 2017 and went a combined 121-186 over the last four seasons, basically losing more games in the last four years than they did in the previous eight years combined. Those struggles, along with his age, created speculation that Popovich might opt to retire.

The losing ends now, if Wembanyama has anything to say about it. He’s coming to the NBA with eyes on becoming a superstar, an icon, a champion. And he’s about to become the star of the latest — and perhaps final — phase of Popovich’s career.

“He’s not intimidating yet, but I’m sure he’s going to get intimidating when I see him in real life,” Wembanyama said after the draft.

Popovich, along with all the wins and the five titles, also won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games that were played in 2021.

“He’s amazing,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who played for Popovich and assisted him with the national team. “The Hall of Fame was just a formality. Everybody knew he would be there. It was just a matter of when.”

The longstanding belief was that Popovich wanted certain people in the Hall before he would allow himself to be under consideration. Duncan and Ginobili had to go in first, and Popovich is part of a class that also includes two other people close to him — former Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Parker.

“In all honesty, I always felt the Hall of Fame is like for Red Holzman, Red Auerbach and Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. ... I’ve never felt like I really belonged, to be honest with you,” Popovich said earlier this year. “I’m not trying to be ‘Mr. Humble’ or anything. I’m a Division III guy. I’m not a Hall of Fame guy.”

And the Hall of Fame career in San Antonio will continue for a few more years.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports