Sri Lanka wins toss, bats 1st in 2nd ODI against Afghanistan

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss in the second one-day cricket international and decided to bat first against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has made four changes to its team after a heavy six-wicket defeat in the opening game on Friday. Former captain Angelo Mathews, fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha sit out, while quick Lahiru Kumara is injured.

They were replaced by top order batter Sadeera Samarawickrama, spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

Afghanistan are unchanged from Friday’s match.

Sri Lanka is using the series against Afghanistan to prepare the World Cup qualifying tournament after failing to secure an automatic spot based on its ICC ranking.

Afghanistan has already qualified for the tournament in India, starting Oct. 5.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad.

