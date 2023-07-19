A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Sports

Pakistan takes 3 wickets in opening session of 4th day against Sri Lanka in 1st test

Pakistan's bowler Noman Ali, second right, lifts captain Babar Azam as they celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's team members congratulate their bowler Abrar Ahmed, second right, for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel poses for selfies with Sri Lankan cricket fans at the end of day three of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By REX CLEMENTINE
 
GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan made early inroads in a bid to win the first cricket test against Sri Lanka as the visitors claimed three wickets in the morning session of the fourth day Wednesday.

Sri Lanka went to lunch at 94 for three. The hosts, who scored 312 runs in its first innings to trail by 149 runs, are still behind by 55 runs.

Rain and bad light that has continuously affected the game delayed the fourth morning’s play by 15 minutes. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka extended their opening-wicket stand to 42 runs before Abrar Ahmed provided the breakthrough.

Karunaratne (20) played a loose clip straight to mid-wicket off the leg-spinner to give Pakistan the early advantage.

Kusal Mendis added 37 runs with Madushka for the second wicket before being trapped leg before wicket by left-arm spinner Noman Ali. He made 18 and burned a review for his team as well despite the ball hitting the middle stump.

The hosts sustained the biggest blow in the morning when they lost their most experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews, superbly caught by skipper Babar Azam at first slip to give Noman Ali a second wicket. Mathews made seven.

Madushka was unbeaten on 47 at lunch with Dinesh Chandimal on one.

Pakistan scored 461 in its first innings thanks to Saud Shakeel’s unbeaten double century. The left-handed batsman became the first Pakistani cricketer to score a double hundred in Sri Lanka.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports