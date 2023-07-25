FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Sports

Pakistan takes slim lead over Sri Lanka on rainy 2nd morning of 2nd test in Colombo

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando attempts to field the ball as Pakistan's Babar Azam watches during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando attempts to field the ball as Pakistan’s Babar Azam watches during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan’s Babar Azam plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

By REX CLEMENTINE
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan took a slender lead Tuesday over Sri Lanka and early lunch was taken due to persistent rain showers on the second morning of play of the second test at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Resuming on the overnight score of 145 for two, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 166 and was 178 for two when a heavy downpour forced the players off the field.

Only 9.5 overs were possible during the 43 minutes of play during which Pakistan had scored 33 runs. Abdullah Shaffique, who was on 74 at stumps, had reached 87 while captain Babar Azam was on 28.

Pakistan needed only 48.4 overs to knock off Sri Lanka on Monday’s opening day after the visitors opted to bat first having won the toss. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them.

Pakistan won the first test in Galle by four wickets.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports