Pakistan takes 107-run lead over Sri Lanka on 3rd day of 2nd cricket test at Colombo

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again
Sports

Pakistan takes 107-run lead over Sri Lanka on 3rd day of 2nd cricket test at Colombo

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique watches his shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique watches his shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, congratulates Abdullah Shafique for scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
2 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, right, congratulates Abdullah Shafique for scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
3 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama appeals successfully with others to dismiss Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
4 of 9 | 

Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama appeals successfully with others to dismiss Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
5 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique celebrates scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
6 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique celebrates scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, congratulates Abdullah Shafique for scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
7 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, right, congratulates Abdullah Shafique for scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique kisses the pitch after scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
8 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique kisses the pitch after scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique kisses the pitch after scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
9 of 9 | 

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique kisses the pitch after scoring a century during the third day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Jul. 26. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
By REX CLEMENTINE
 
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Abdullah Shafique’s century helped Pakistan take control of the second test against Sri Lanka after reaching 273 for three at lunch Wednesday to take a 107-run lead on the third day.

After only 9.5 overs were possible on day two due to rain and a wet outfield, Pakistan’s batters put their side in a commanding position in the game.

Opening batter Shafique completed his fourth test hundred in the morning and was unbeaten on 137 at lunch.

Other news
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
Pakistan’s Imran Khan will face fresh charges of contempt in August, his lawyer says
Pakistan’s election oversight body said it would indict the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan next week on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.
Ground staff cover the filed as it rains during the second day of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday, Jul. 25. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Pakistan takes 12-run lead over Sri Lanka at stumps in rain-hit 2nd test in Colombo
Pakistan has taken a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second test with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, appears at a Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
Treason, contempt, exposing secrets. Legal challenges against Pakistan’s Imran Khan keep growing
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by the country’s Supreme Court in a case related to a lawyer’s murder last year.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Monday, Jul. 24. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Abdullah Shafique and Abrar Ahmed put Pakistan on top in 2nd test vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan’s new aggressive approach paid rich dividends as it bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145-2 in reply on day one of the second cricket test in Colombo.

Shafique got a life when on 42 on the first day as Prabath Jayasuriya put down a return catch. His total has come off 219 deliveries and contained 12 fours and three sixes.

Shafique added 89 runs for the third wicket with Babar Azam as Pakistan consolidated its position in the morning session.

Sri Lanka found the breakthrough when Jayasuriya had Babar leg before wicket, a decision the Pakistan captain went onto review unsuccessfully.

There was no stopping Shafique, however, who put the loose balls away while putting up a 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Saud Shakeel.

Shakeel, the hero of the first test when he became the first Pakistan player to post a double hundred in Sri Lanka, was unbeaten on 32.

Sri Lanka collapsed in its first innings and the home side was out for 166 runs having elected to bat first.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Galle by four wickets.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports