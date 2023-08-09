Sri Lankan president vows to strengthen provincial governments to share power with Tamil minority

"I voted" stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling site at Toth Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Perrysburg, Ohio. Ohioans are voting on Issue 1. Voters in Ohio on Tuesday are weighing whether to make it more difficult to change the state's constitution, a decision that will have national implications in the debate over the future of abortion rights in the United States. (Kurt Steiss/The Blade via AP)
Why Ohio’s Issue 1 proposal failed
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
In this image from a video, Victoria Police Det. Inspector Dean Thomas speaks during a press conference in Melbourne Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australian police on Wednesday, Aug. 9 were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
World News

Sri Lankan president vows to strengthen provincial governments to share power with Tamil minority

FILE- Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe inspects a military guard of honor after arriving at the parliamentary complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka’s president said on Wednesday, Aug.9, 2023 that he will strengthen provincial governments to meet long-standing demands for self-rule from the ethnic Tamil minority, an issue that led to a bloody quarter-century civil war in the island nation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

FILE- Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe inspects a military guard of honor after arriving at the parliamentary complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 3, 2022. Sri Lanka’s president said on Wednesday, Aug.9, 2023 that he will strengthen provincial governments to meet long-standing demands for self-rule from the ethnic Tamil minority, an issue that led to a bloody quarter-century civil war in the island nation. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

By KRISHAN FRANCIS
 
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Wednesday he will strengthen provincial governments to meet long-standing demands for self-rule from the ethnic Tamil minority, an issue that led to a bloody quarter-century civil war in the island nation.

The provincial councils were introduced in Sri Lanka in 1987 after neighboring India intervened to resolve the ethnic conflict. But the system has not been fully functional because Tamil separatist rebels rejected the deal and successive governments usurped powers given to the provinces.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe in a speech to Parliament said he will take steps to prevent confusion, overlap and intervention from the central government in provinces exercising their powers.

But he said provinces would not be allowed to exercise police powers immediately since opposition by the majority ethnic Sinhalese could derail the process.

Tamil lawmakers have demanded a federal system short of separation and say the provincial system is far from meeting their demands.

Sri Lanka’s Tamil community, who make up about 11% of the country’s 22 million people, consider themselves a separate nation unified with the rest of the island by the British colonial rulers. The separatist civil war broke out in 1983 after years of failed attempts since independence to share power within a unified country.

India, which has its own sizable Tamil population, intervened in 1987 and signed an agreement with Sri Lanka to resolve the conflict through a provincial council system. Some Tamil armed groups accepted the deal as a starting point to be strengthened later. But the Tamil Tigers, the largest group, rejected it and continued to fight for separation.

Government troops crushed the Tamil Tigers in 2009 and since then the government has faced international pressure to resolve the power-sharing issue through talks.