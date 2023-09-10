Chiccitt accounts for 4 TDs to help lead Robert Morris past St. Francis (PA) 31-21

MOON TOWNSHIP, Penn. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt threw for three touchdowns to three different targets and Robert Morris pulled away in the second half to beat St. Francis (PA) 31-21 on Saturday.

Chiccitt also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from wideout Connor Becker to give the Colonials a 10-7 lead.

Chiccitt threw an 8-yard score to Noah Robinson with 34 seconds before halftime to put the Colonials (1-1) in front 17-14 and they never trailed again. After intermission, he led a six-play, 65-yard drive to start the half that ended with a 6-yard TD pass to Landen Lucas to create a 10-point margin. Early in the fourth he connected with Chaz Middleton on a 12-yard score for a 31-14 lead.

St. Francis’ (0-2) Coyle Doyle threw for 187 yards — 111 to receiver Casey McKinney — and a touchdown also to McKinney.

