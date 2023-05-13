Arenado leads Cardinals against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (14-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-17, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -130, Cardinals +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Boston Red Sox after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Red Sox on Friday.

Boston is 22-17 overall and 13-8 in home games. The Red Sox are third in the AL with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

St. Louis has an 8-12 record in road games and a 14-25 record overall. The Cardinals have an 11-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has a .306 batting average to lead the Red Sox, and has seven doubles and six home runs. Alex Verdugo is 14-for-44 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with nine home runs while slugging .550. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-44 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .300 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Christian Arroyo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (hand), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .