Royals play the Cardinals after Lopez’s 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (17-38, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-32, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-5, 4.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-1, 4.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -189, Royals +160; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Nicky Lopez’s four-hit game on Monday.

St. Louis has gone 11-16 at home and 24-32 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Kansas City has gone 9-17 on the road and 17-38 overall. The Royals have gone 5-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has six doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 8-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 13-for-36 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by six runs

Royals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Josh Taylor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .