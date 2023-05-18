Dodgers visit the Cardinals to begin 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-26, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-3, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -152, Cardinals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals open a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

St. Louis has gone 8-14 in home games and 18-26 overall. The Cardinals have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Los Angeles is 28-16 overall and 11-9 in road games. The Dodgers have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .448.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has four doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 13-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy has two doubles and 14 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .223 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Dustin May: day-to-day (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .