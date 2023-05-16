Edman leads Cardinals against the Brewers after 4-hit outing

Milwaukee Brewers (23-18, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-25, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -182, Brewers +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers after Tommy Edman had four hits against the Brewers on Monday.

St. Louis is 17-25 overall and 7-13 in home games. The Cardinals rank fourth in the NL with 56 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Milwaukee has a 10-10 record in road games and a 23-18 record overall. The Brewers have gone 9-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has four doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-43 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .528. Owen Miller is 12-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .