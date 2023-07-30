Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo)
Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman misses Sunday's game against Cubs with lower back tightness

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman, right, tosses his bat after flying out with the bases loaded as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes watches to end the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman, right, tosses his bat after flying out with the bases loaded as Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes watches to end the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman walks off the field after flying out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman walks off the field after flying out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By STEVE OVERBEY
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman was scratched from Sunday’s game with lower back tightness.

Gorman was in the original starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs. He was scheduled to bat third in the final game of the four-game series.

He is listed day to day.

Taylor Motter replaced Gorman at second base.

Gorman is hitting .241. He is tied for the team lead with 22 homers entering Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports