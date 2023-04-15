St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-8, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (0-0); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Cardinals -199, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

St. Louis has a 6-8 record overall and a 3-5 record at home. The Cardinals have a 0-1 record in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-3 in road games and 8-6 overall. The Pirates have gone 5-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 6-4, .000 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .