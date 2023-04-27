Goldschmidt leads Cardinals against the Giants after 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (9-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-13, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (1-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -146, Cardinals +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants after Paul Goldschmidt had four hits against the Giants on Wednesday.

San Francisco has an 11-13 record overall and a 7-6 record at home. The Giants have a 9-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis is 9-16 overall and 4-8 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis leads the Giants with five home runs while slugging .500. Mike Yastrzemski is 14-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Goldschmidt has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 9-for-30 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: day-to-day (left side), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .