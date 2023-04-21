Mariners host the Cardinals on 3-game home losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (8-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-11, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-2, 6.48 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (1-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -134, Cardinals +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners take on the St. Louis Cardinals looking to end their three-game home slide.

Seattle has an 8-11 record overall and a 5-8 record in home games. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .304.

St. Louis has gone 3-3 on the road and 8-11 overall. The Cardinals have hit 23 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic leads the Mariners with four home runs while slugging .603. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-43 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has six doubles and two home runs while hitting .313 for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 11-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Sam Haggerty: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .