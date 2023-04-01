Springer leads Blue Jays against the Cardinals after 5-hit performance

Toronto Blue Jays (1-0) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (0-1)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (0-0); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -133, Cardinals +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the St. Louis Cardinals after George Springer’s five-hit game on Thursday.

St. Louis had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 3.79 ERA last season while averaging 7.4 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .263.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (knee), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

Blue Jays: Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .