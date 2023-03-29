AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Cardinals and Blue Jays meet for season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

    St. Louis; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Toronto Blue Jays for the season opener.

    St. Louis had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record in home games last season. The Cardinals averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .252.

    Toronto had a 92-70 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

    INJURIES: Cardinals: Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

    Blue Jays: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.