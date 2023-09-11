Michigan State suspends coach
Sharp’s late goal helps Galaxy rally for 2-2 draw with St Louis City

 
CARSON CITY, Calif. (AP) — Billy Sharp scored in the 82nd minute and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City on Sunday night.

St. Louis City (15-10-3) jumped in front early when Samuel Adeniran took a pass from Jared Stroud in the 4th minute and scored his seventh goal of the season.

João Klauss found the net for a sixth time this season, using an assist from Aziel Jackson in the 28th minute to push the lead to 2-0 at halftime.

The Galaxy (7-10-9) got on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute on a penalty-kick goal by Riqui Puig. Puig’s sixth goal of the season came after a handball foul on Adeniran. Adeniran was hit with a second yellow card in the 60th minute, forcing St. Louis City to play a man down through 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Sharp used an assist from Uri Rosell to notch his second netter of the campaign.

Jonathan Bond finished with one save for the Galaxy. Roman Bürki stopped six shots for St. Louis City.

The Galaxy improve to 12-1-2 in their last 15 regular-season home matches against expansion teams. The Seattle Sounders handed LA its only loss in the run, 2-0 in 2009. Los Angeles FC played to a 1-1 draw in 2018.

LA improves to 5-1-6 in its last 12 matches. The last time the Galaxy had just one loss through 12 home matches was in 2018.

St. Louis City, which leads the Western Conference by seven points over the second-place Sounders, ends a four-match losing streak in all competitions. The first-year club won its first three road matches but has gone 2-9-2 away from home since then.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw earlier this season in St. Louis.

St. Louis City stays on the road to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. The Galaxy travel to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

