Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
Sports

Torres rallies Orlando City to 2-1 win over St Louis City

 
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored twice in the second half, the second on a penalty kick in stoppage time, and Orlando City escaped with a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City on Saturday night, upping its unbeaten streak to 10.

Neither team scored until Torres found the net three minutes into the second half for Orlando City (12-6-7). Dagur Thórhallsson picked up an assist on the goal.

Rasmus Alm, who subbed into the match in the 78th minute for St. Louis City (14-9-2), notched his third goal of the campaign when he used an assist from Nökkvi Thórisson to score in the 79th and knot the score at 1-1.

Torres’ PK winner came in the first minute of extra time. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Other news
This photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Marcellus Williams. Williams, 54, filed a suit, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, against Gov. Mike Parson over the governor's decision to dissolve a board of inquiry that had been investigating his innocence claim. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Missouri death row inmate who claims innocence sues governor for dissolving inquiry board
FILE - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addresses the press after touring the both St. Louis jails, April 24, 2021, outside the Medium Security Institution. The St. Louis mayor on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, announced plans for legislation that would prohibit “military-grade weapons” on city streets, ban the sale of guns to minors and make it a crime for “insurrectionists” and those convicted of hate crimes to have guns. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
St. Louis proposal would ban ‘military-grade’ weapons, prohibit guns for ‘insurrectionists’
The St. Louis police SWAT team gathers in front of the city jail in downtown St. Louis, known as the City Justice Center, after a guard was reportedly taken hostage on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Correctional officer at St. Louis jail freed after being held hostage by inmates

Roman Bürki turned away two shots for St. Louis City. Pedro Gallese had one save for Orlando City.

Orlando City improves to 6-0-4 in its last 10 home matches in all competitions and 6-2-0 in its last eight at home against expansion teams. The club’s only longer unbeaten streak at home was a 15-match run spanning the 2015-16 seasons.

St. Louis City was coming off a 6-3 victory over Austin FC. Atlanta United, which did it twice, is the only other team to score six goals in one match in its first season of play.

St. Louis City returns home to host FC Dallas on Wednesday. Orlando City travels to play Charlotte FC on Wednesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport