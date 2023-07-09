FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Jackson’s first career goal leads St Louis City over Toronto 1-0

Toronto FC's Mark-Anthony Kaye, right, works against St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC’s Mark-Anthony Kaye, right, works against St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Atlanta United's Caleb Wiley, right, is defended by CF Montreal's Gabriele Corbo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley, right, is defended by CF Montreal’s Gabriele Corbo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini, left, watches as Toronto FC's Aime Mabika goes for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini, left, watches as Toronto FC’s Aime Mabika goes for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini, left, fends off Toronto FC's Aime Mabika during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini, left, fends off Toronto FC’s Aime Mabika during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis City's Aziel Jackson, left, competes for the ball against Toronto FC's Brandon Servania during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis City’s Aziel Jackson, left, competes for the ball against Toronto FC’s Brandon Servania during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero collects a cross during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against St. Louis City oin Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero collects a cross during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against St. Louis City oin Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola wears the team's new Caribbean Carnival-inspired kit, during an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola wears the team’s new Caribbean Carnival-inspired kit, during an MLS soccer match against St. Louis City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against St. Louis City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team’s MLS soccer match against St. Louis City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team's MLS soccer match against St. Louis City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC interim coach Terry Dunfield waits for the team’s MLS soccer match against St. Louis City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini reacts to a missed scoring opportunity against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini reacts to a missed scoring opportunity against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero organizes a wall as the team defends against at St. Louis City free kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero organizes a wall as the team defends against at St. Louis City free kick during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Aziel Jackson ended a scoreless match five minutes into the second half with his first career goal and St. Louis City held on for a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Jackson, a 21-year-old rookie, used an assist from Akil Watts to score in his third start and 12th appearance this season. It was the second career assist for Watts, a 23-year-old rookie, making his fourth start and 10th appearance.

Roman Bürki finished with three saves to earn the clean sheet for St. Louis City (12-7-2), which has posted three straight victories following a 0-3-1 skid.

Tomás Romero saved five shots in his first career start for Toronto (3-10-10). Romero started 18 times for LAFC in 2021 in his only previous league action.

Toronto saw its five-match win streak against expansion teams come to an end. St. Louis City joins the Seattle Sounders (2009), New York City FC (2015) and Los Angeles FC (2018) as the only first-year clubs to win in Toronto.

Toronto has lost five straight and is 0-5-3 in its last eight outings. It is the club’s fifth losing streak of four or more since the start of the 2021 season. They had zero such streaks from 2016-20.

St. Louis City continues to lead the Western Conference. The club’s 35 points through its first 20 matches tied LAFC for second best all-time by a first-year club. Only the 1998 Chicago Fire had more with 37.

St. Louis City travels to play Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. Toronto travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport