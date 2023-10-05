Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Sports

Brian White scores his 15th goal and the Whitecaps beat St. Louis City to clinch playoff spot

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, front, celebrates his goal against St. Louis City as Ryan Gauld (25) walks over to join him during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White, front, celebrates his goal against St. Louis City as Ryan Gauld (25) walks over to join him during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White celebrates his goal against St. Louis City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White celebrates his goal against St. Louis City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter, right, celebrates his goal against St. Louis City with Ryan Gauld during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter, right, celebrates his goal against St. Louis City with Ryan Gauld during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Javain Brown, top and St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Javain Brown, top and St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini, center, watches the ball heading it toward the goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
5 of 10 | 

St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini, center, watches the ball heading it toward the goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Richie Laryea, left, tries to defend against St. Louis City's Jared Stroud during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
6 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Richie Laryea, left, tries to defend against St. Louis City’s Jared Stroud during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, front, and St. Louis City's Joshua Yaro vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
7 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White, front, and St. Louis City’s Joshua Yaro vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed (22) grabs the jersey of St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini's during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
8 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Ahmed (22) grabs the jersey of St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini’s during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed, left, and St. Louis City's Joshua Yaro collide as they vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
9 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ali Ahmed, left, and St. Louis City’s Joshua Yaro collide as they vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps' Javain Brown, top, and St. Louis City's Nicholas Gioacchini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
10 of 10 | 

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Javain Brown, top, and St. Louis City’s Nicholas Gioacchini vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
By VANCOUVER and British Columbia
 
Brian White scored his 15th goal of the season and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat St. Louis City 3-0 on Wednesday night to clinch an MLS playoff spot.

Vancouver (12-10-10) came into the match needing a win and for either Minnesota or Dallas to lose or draw in their games to secure a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Minnesota lost to LAFC.

St. Louis (17-11-5) is 1-1-2 in its last four games away from home — to finish one short of tying LAFC’s 2018 record of seven road wins in an expansion season.

White opened the scoring in the 58th minute. He headed defender Ranko Veselinovic’s long ball near midfield and raced on a breakaway before chipping it over goalkeeper Ben Lundt. It was Vancouver’s first shot of the game.

White is in a second-place tie with Atlanta’s Giorgos Giakoumakis and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar with 15 goals. Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta leads the Golden Boot race with 16.

Sebastian Berhalter made it 2-0 in the 82nd and Richie Laryea scored his first goal for Vancouver in stoppage time.

Vancouver travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. St. Louis returns to action on Oct. 26 when it hosts the Sounders.

