A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
St. Louis police ID man who died after an officer shocked him with a Taser

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified a man who died after being shocked at least twice with a Taser by a St. Louis police as 31-year-old Andrew Harrington.

The officer who used a Taser on Harrington is a 27-year-old, four-year veteran of the department, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police did not identify the officer.

Harrington died after police were called Thursday night to a report that he was was being violent toward emergency medical workers. Police said arriving officers found Harrington naked and disoriented behind a home.

FILE - James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview on Nov. 19, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down, according to an announcement from the bank Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard, one of the central bank’s most hawkish members, stepping down
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
3 dead, 14 hurt after Greyhound bus strikes semis in Illinois; NTSB investigating
Illinois State Police say a Greyhound passenger bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway rest area exit in southern Illinois, killing three people and injuring 14 others, some seriously.
A no trespassing sign hangs on a fence around the West Lake Landfill Superfund site on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bridgeton, Mo. Federal officials plan to remove some of the hazardous leached barium sulfate that is at the landfill and cap the rest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Takeaways from AP’s examination of nuclear waste problems in the St. Louis region
The St. Louis region has been struggling with nuclear waste since uranium was first processed at a plant near downtown starting in the early 1940s.
Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, 2023, in Florissant, Mo. The creek was contaminated when nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project flowed into the waterway past homes, schools and businesses. St. Louis played an important role in the country’s effort to build the first nuclear weapon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St.

When officers ordered Harrington to come toward them, he tripped and fell into a fence, police said. Two of the five officers who were there picked him up and tried to handcuff him, but he slipped away and fell again, according to police.

Police said an officer then used a Taser to subdue Harrington. Other officers tried to handcuff him, but he continued to struggle, police said.

The same officer then applied what’s known as a “drive stun,” which involves placing the Taser directly on the skin, police said.

Harrington became unresponsive. He died early Friday at a hospital.