Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
U.S. News

Kansas man charged with killing father, stabbing stranger before police shoot him

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have brought murder charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, man accused of killing his father and stabbing a woman before police shot and wounded him.

John McGriff, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the July 18 attack. He previously was charged with aggravated battery, the mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court records don’t list an attorney for McGriff, whose bond was set at $300,000, according to prosecutors.

Police were called when a woman was stabbed on a sidewalk after she finished volunteering at a nearby church’s food pantry. As she was rushed to a hospital, officers spotted McGriff and ordered him to drop a knife, but he charged at them and officers fired, striking him, police said in a news release.

Police then learned that McGriff’s father, 72-year-old Samuel McGriff, had been stabbed to death in the nearby apartment where the two men lived.