Kansas man charged with killing father, stabbing stranger before police shoot him

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have brought murder charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, man accused of killing his father and stabbing a woman before police shot and wounded him.

John McGriff, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the July 18 attack. He previously was charged with aggravated battery, the mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court records don’t list an attorney for McGriff, whose bond was set at $300,000, according to prosecutors.

Police were called when a woman was stabbed on a sidewalk after she finished volunteering at a nearby church’s food pantry. As she was rushed to a hospital, officers spotted McGriff and ordered him to drop a knife, but he charged at them and officers fired, striking him, police said in a news release.

Police then learned that McGriff’s father, 72-year-old Samuel McGriff, had been stabbed to death in the nearby apartment where the two men lived.