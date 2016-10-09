Abraham Lincoln senior raising funds to attend presidential inauguration

Some opportunities are once in a lifetime.

When Haley Leonard, 17, got invited to attend a 10-day program at Stanford University this summer she couldn’t believe it.

The program, put together by the for-profit organization Envision, exposes students to the practice of law and ethics from legal professionals, including Stanford Law School professors.

During Leonard’s time at Stanford last summer, she participated in mock trials where she got to present a special mock trial in front of a judge at the San Francisco Supreme Court and where her defense team won the trial.

A month after she returned home from the program, Leonard received another invitation from Envision – this time, to attend a Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit in Washington D.C. in January.

“I’m shocked,” Leonard said. “I work my butt off and put a lot of effort into everything I do, and it’s my dream to travel, anywhere I can get my hands on I want to go.”

Leonard is in her last year at Abraham Lincoln High School and already has taken as many classes on law at Iowa Western Community College as she can.

Her high school counselor said most incoming college freshman start with 23-25 credits; Leonard currently has 35.

She’s been offered a full-ride scholarship to Iowa Western Community College for a two-year degree, but said she’s keeping her options open since she has her eye on Missouri Western University in St. Joseph, Missouri, because of their criminal investigation program.

Leonard hopes to one day be a FBI field agent.

“This trip will look good on a resume,” Leonard said. “During the trip, we get to speak and tell the world how we should change the world in a positive way.”

Leonard is the only student to attend the summit from both Iowa and Nebraska.

The leadership summit will be Jan. 18 through the 22. Aside from the inauguration, Leonard will also get the chance to attend a gala and hear from a panel of speakers that include film director and Spike Lee and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, among others.

The total price of the trip is $4,500. Leonard’s mom, Rebecca, said as of Friday, they’re about half way to their goal. Stanford has also offered Leonard a $500 grant to help with expenses, but the family is asking for any additional help they can get.

An account has been set up at Centris Federal Credit Union under the name “Leonard’s Professional Inauguration” for anyone interested in making a cash donation.

The family is also hosting a chili feed and silent auction from noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Council Bluffs Elks Lodge, 380 McKenzie Ave. Chili will be $5 per bowl.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh will be in attendance at the chili feed.

“It’s a neat deal,” Walsh said. “I’m always proud of our local youth that are as successful as she is.”