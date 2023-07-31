FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Business

This week: Starbucks, Amazon earnings; July jobs report

 
BREWING PROFITS

Starbucks reports its third-quarter financial results after the bell on Tuesday.

Analysts forecast that Seattle-based Starbucks earned 95 cents-per-share in the period on sales of $9.3 billion. In the same quarter a year ago, the retail coffee chain posted per-share profit of 84 cents on sales of $8.2 billion. In its most recent quarter, Starbucks enjoyed stronger-than-expected sales as demand in China began to recover.

ONLINE RETAIL BELLWEATHER

Amazon issues its second-quarter earnings report after the bell on Thursday.

Wall Street is expecting the e-commerce giant to post profit of 35 cents per share on $131.4 billion in sales for the quarter. In the same period a year ago, Seattle-based Amazon lost $2 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30. That loss was driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. Amazon has since returned to profit the past three quarters.

Other news
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S. The company confirmed Thursday, July 27, 2023 that its eliminating “zone lead” roles in its 44 Fresh Grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Amazon cuts jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as it aims to rein in costs
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds
FILE - An Amazon company logo is seen on the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, on March 18, 2022. Amazon is going to pay roughly 15% less to acquire iRobot after the robot vacuum maker incurred new debt. Both companies said Monday, July 25, 2023, Amazon will now pay $51.75 per share, revised down from $61.00 per share or the $1.7 billion that was agreed on last year. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Amazon will pay 15% less for iRobot as the robot vacuum maker takes on new debt

EYE ON JOBS

The Labor Department on Friday issues its July tally of hiring by nonfarm U.S. employers.

Economists forecast that U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs in July, which would be the fewest since December of 2020, but still a solid gain. In June, employers added 209,000 jobs and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.6%, just above a half-century low. The labor market has mostly held up despite the Federal Reserve’s furious pace of interest rate hikes in the past year-and-a-half.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Feb.: 248,000

March: 217,000

April: 217,000

May: 306,000

June: 209,000

July (est.): 200,000

Source: FactSet