    Starling Marte of Mets exits game with neck strain

    April 9, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right fielder Starling Marte left Sunday’s game after the first inning with a strained neck sustained while stealing third base against the Miami Marlins.

    Marte doubled with one out in the first and stole his fourth abase of the season by sliding around the tag of Jean Segura but hit his neck against the third baseman’s knee. Marte, 34, immediately called for time and was visited by Mets manager Buck Showalter and an athletic trainer.

    Marte initially remained in the game but was replaced before the second inning, when Jeff McNeil moved from second base to right and Luis Guillorme entered at second.

