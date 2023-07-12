Queensland misses Origin series sweep in Australia after New South Wales wins Game 3

SYDNEY (AP) — Queensland missed out on a series sweep in Australia’s State of Origin after losing Game 3 to New South Wales on Wednesday.

The Queenslanders had already ensured they’d retain the Origin title with victories by 26-18 and 32-6 in the first two games before New South Wales rallied to avoid the sweep with a 24-10 win in front of more than 75,000 fans at Sydney’s Olympic stadium.

The return of veteran South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker at five-eighth added some composure and attacking direction for New South Wales that was missing in the first two games. It earned him the player of the match award.

Wingers Brian To’o and Josh Addo-Carr and rookie center Bradman Best scored tries in a frantic 10-minute burst for the Blues to turn a 6-0 deficit into an 18-10 halftime lead.

Queensland backrower David Fifita had opened the scoring and center Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow produced a solo effort near the end of the first half to cross for a four-pointer, ensuring he scored tries in all three games of the series.

Best extended the margin when he scored another try in the second half, which was dominated by defense and tries squandered by both teams.

New South Wales played with the kind of desperation and passion that allowed them to keep in front of the Maroons, who were chasing their first 3-0 sweep of the annual series since 2010.

