June 13, 2023 GMT
Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|York
|23
|16
|.590
|½
|Long Island
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|Lancaster
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Staten Island
|13
|24
|.351
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|27
|12
|.692
|—
|High Point
|27
|13
|.675
|½
|Lexington
|18
|21
|.462
|9
|Frederick
|13
|27
|.325
|14½
|Charleston
|12
|26
|.316
|14½
___
|Monday's Games
Staten Island 10, Lancaster 9
|Tuesday's Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.