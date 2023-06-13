AP NEWS
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated PressJune 13, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland2315.605
York2316.590½
Long Island2119.5253
Lancaster1620.4446
Staten Island1324.351

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia2712.692
High Point2713.675½
Lexington1821.4629
Frederick1327.32514½
Charleston1226.31614½

___

Monday's Games

Staten Island 10, Lancaster 9

Tuesday's Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Frederick at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

