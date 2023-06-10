Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|York
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Long Island
|20
|18
|.526
|2½
|Lancaster
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|Staten Island
|13
|22
|.371
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|High Point
|26
|12
|.684
|½
|Lexington
|17
|20
|.459
|9
|Frederick
|12
|26
|.316
|13½
|Charleston
|11
|25
|.306
|14½
___
|Friday’s Games
High Point 4, Charleston 3
Lexington 11, Southern Maryland 4
Long Island 5, York 2
Staten Island 12, Lancaster 7
Gastonia 5, Frederick 4
|Saturday’s Games
Lancaster at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Gastonia at Frederick, 6 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lancaster at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Gastonia at Frederick, 1 p.m.
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Lancaster at Staten Island, 1 p.m.