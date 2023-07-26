FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of a UK bank resigns
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog bit Secret Service officers
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
This photo provided by Peter Kiley shows a small funnel cloud over the U.S. Capitol dome on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Washington. (Peter Kiley via AP)
Funnel cloud over Capitol goes viral photo
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Messi shines again

Stellantis profits soar 37% in first half of the year as electric vehicle sales rise

FILE - People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Stellantis says it will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in a joint venture with Samsung. The automaker didn't disclose the location but says in a statement Monday, July 24, 2023, that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI under its existing joint venture called StarPlus Energy. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File)

FILE - People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Stellantis says it will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in a joint venture with Samsung. The automaker didn’t disclose the location but says in a statement Monday, July 24, 2023, that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI under its existing joint venture called StarPlus Energy. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File)

 
Share

MILAN (AP) — U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year, driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe.

Profit in the first six months of the year was 10.9 billion euros ($12.07 billion), compared with 7.96 billion euros in the first half of 2022. The carmaker set record net revenue in the first six months of the year of 98.4 billion euros, up 12% over a year earlier. It came as shipments rose to 3.327 million vehicles from 3.033 million.

CEO Carlo Tavares called the first-half performance “outstanding,” saying that it “supports our long-term stability.”

Other news
Supporters of a religious group 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F' party chant slogans during a rally to denounce the burning of Islam's holy book 'Quran,' in Sweden in Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Security risks in Sweden rise due to Quran desecrations and protests, security agency says
Sweden’s domestic security service says the country’s security situation has deteriorated after recent Quran burnings in the country and protests in the Muslim world, both of which have negatively impacted the Nordic nation’s image.
This is a locator map for Egypt with its capital, Cairo. (AP Photo)
Al Jazeera condemns Egypt’s decision to add some of its journalists to a terrorism blacklist
The pan-Arab news network Al Jazeera has condemned a recent decision by Egyptian authorities to brand some of its journalists as terrorists.
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso jumps into the arms of teammate Alexia Putellas celebrating after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain and Japan move on to knockout stage at Women’s World Cup as La Roja beat Zambia 5-0
Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia 5-0 on Wednesday.
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Hunter Biden is expected to appear before a federal judge Wednesday, July 26 to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit to possessing a gun as a drug user in a deal with the Justice Department that is likely going to spare him time behind bars. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden’s son Hunter heads to a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is expected to appear before a federal judge in Delaware to plead guilty to two tax crimes and admit possessing a gun as a drug user.

Sales of all-electric vehicles rose by 24% to 169,000 vehicles as Stellantis became the third-largest producer of EVs in Europe, led by the Fiat New 500, Open Mokka and Citroen Berlingo.

Stellantis has 25 electric vehicles on the market and is launching another 23 by the end of next year.

North America accounted for 57% of adjusted operating income and nearly half of company revenue, boosted by higher sales of Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Charger and Durango.

Stellantis was formed in 2021 from the merger of French carmaker PSA Peugeot and the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.