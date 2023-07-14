Stephen Curry leads the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Stephen Curry took a four-point lead Friday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Curry had 27 points in the opening round under a form of the modified Stableford scoring system that awards a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and deducts two points for double bogey or worse.

The Golden State Warriors star had a fast start with two birdies and an eagle on the first four holes at Edgewood Tahoe.

“Probably one of the better rounds I’ve played ever, considering it was in the tournament,” said Curry, who played alongside father Dell and brother Seth.

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was second. Alex Killorn of the Anaheim Ducks was third at 21, and Fox News host Bret Baier fourth with 20.

Defending champion Tony Romo was tied for 13th with 16 points. Former LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam had 14 points.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was minus-3. Charles Barkley was tied for 79th in the 93-player field at minus-8.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports