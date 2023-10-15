McElvain rallies Central Arkansas to 24-21 win over Stephen F. Austin

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw for two scores, the last one on the game-winning drive, and Central Arkansas beat Stephen F. Austin 24-21 on Saturday.

Down 21-17, McElvain led the Bears (5-2, 3-0 United Athletic Conference) on an 11-play, 74-yard drive that took four minutes and ended with his 3-yard scoring pass to Myles Butler. Central Arkansas’ defense came on for the save, forcing a four-and-out to end it.

Facing a 17-7 deficit entering the fourth quarter, Preston Weeks threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Lawton Rikel to end an 11-play, 83-yard drive that started late in the third, bringing Stephen F. Austin (3-4, 0-3) within 17-14.

Weeks connected with Kylon Harris for a 64-yard score to put the Lumberjacks ahead for the first time, 21-17 with 6:19 left to play before McElvain launched the comeback.

ShunDerrick Powell ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for Central Arkansas.

Weeks threw for 171 yards — 120 to Harris — and two scores for SFA.

