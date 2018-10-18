First look: Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ re-booted for big screen

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, “Pet Sematary” follows Dr. Louis Creed played by Jason Clarke, who after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home.

When tragedy strikes, Dr. Creed turns to his unusual neighbor Jud Crandall (John Lithgow) setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The story first hit the big screen in 1989 with Fred Gwynne of Herman Munster fame, portraying the quirky Crandall.

The Paramount Pictures film will be in theaters April 5.

Details: paramount.com