Sports

Amin Woods rushes for 232 yards on program-tying 38 carries in Marist's 34-24 win over Stetson

 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Amin Woods became the first Marist player to rush for over 200 yards in 15 years and the Red Foxes defeated Stetson 34-24 on Saturday.

Woods had 232 yards on program-tying 38 carries, including a 67-yard score for the game’s first points. Bo Ehikioya was the last Marist player with 200-plus yards rushing with 222 versus Davidson in 2008.

Brock Bagozzi was 11-of-19 passing for 218 yards with two touchdowns, the latter coming on a jump pass to Matt Stianche, who turned it into a 68-yard score giving Marist the lead for good early in the third quarter.

Marist (2-2, 2-1 Pioneer League) was leading 31-24 in the fourth quarter but a long drive ended with a fumble inside the Stetson 5-yard line. The Hatters (2-3, 0-2) turned it back over three plays later and Chase Gardi booted a 20-yard field goal with 6:16 left.

Isaiah Smith’s interception with 4:38 to go helped seal the win.

Stianche finished with 121 yards receiving on three catches.

Matt O’Connor was 20-of-27 passing for 291 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Hatters.

