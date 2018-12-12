How to protect your deliveries from ‘porch pirates’

It’s the most active time of year for online purchases delivered to your doorstep. That choice of convenience is also attracting criminals known as “porch pirates.”

In a Shorr Packaging 2017 report on package theft, a survey found that 31 percent of people who purchase online had their deliveries stolen.

Cary police captain Steve Wilkins said schemes may begin by following a delivery truck as it leaves a central delivery warehouse.

“There are people who will follow that truck around, watch them make that delivery to your house,” Wilkins said.

He said the person may circle the block a few times to see if the resident is home and retrieves the package.

“If you don’t step out, they may go up and get it for you,” Wilkins said.

He offers the same advice for every type of crime: “Prevention is always more effective than trying to clean up a crime after it’s already happened,” he said.

The Shorr Packaging report found that 92 percent of people have packages delivered at their home. Five percent of respondents said that they arrange delivery of packages to their work place, and one percent said they arrange to have a package delivered to a neighbor. Another 1 percent have them delivered to a friend’s home while another 1 percent have the package left with their parents.

Wilkins said doorbell cameras or other video surveillance systems can help police identify and find a suspect. He said some motion detecting systems alert you when someone is on your porch and links video and audio to your cellphone so you can communicate with that person.

He said most delivery services offer customersoptions to avoid package theft. He advises people to check with their local grocery store or pharmacy to ask if they offer a service to accept and safely store deliveries until you can retrieve it.

At the very least, Wilkins advises people to develop a good relationship with neighbors.

“Be observant,” he said. “Watch out for one another. Be curious. Call the police and let us know that something is going on.”