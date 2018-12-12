FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

How to protect your deliveries from ‘porch pirates’

By Wral Anchor Reporter, Rick Armstrong and Wral Producer
 
Share

It’s the most active time of year for online purchases delivered to your doorstep. That choice of convenience is also attracting criminals known as “porch pirates.”

In a Shorr Packaging 2017 report on package theft, a survey found that 31 percent of people who purchase online had their deliveries stolen.

Cary police captain Steve Wilkins said schemes may begin by following a delivery truck as it leaves a central delivery warehouse.

Other news
French police, protesters clash in multiple towns after 17-year-old killed by police
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
FILE - People recite an oath during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in San Diego. Population estimates released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the U.S. Census Bureau show what drove changes in different race and ethnic groups last year, as well as since the start of COVID-19's spread in the U.S. in April 2020. The United States had grown to 333.2 million people by the middle of last year, a 0.4% increase over the previous year, according to the 2022 population estimates. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Chance to challenge 2020 census numbers is ending, with funding for states and cities at stake
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Catherine Langabeer, left, the head of sustainability at the Countdown chain of supermarkets, and Associate Environment Minister Rachel Brooking demonstrate collecting fruit in reusable polyester mesh bags on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at a Countdown supermarket in Wellington, New Zealand. New Zealand's government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables. (AP Photo/Nick Perry)
New Zealand says it’s the first to ban thin plastic bags from supermarkets
New Zealand’s government says that from Saturday, it will be the first nation in the world to ban the thin plastic bags that supermarket customers use to collect their fruit and vegetables.
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.

“There are people who will follow that truck around, watch them make that delivery to your house,” Wilkins said.

He said the person may circle the block a few times to see if the resident is home and retrieves the package.

“If you don’t step out, they may go up and get it for you,” Wilkins said.

He offers the same advice for every type of crime: “Prevention is always more effective than trying to clean up a crime after it’s already happened,” he said.

The Shorr Packaging report found that 92 percent of people have packages delivered at their home. Five percent of respondents said that they arrange delivery of packages to their work place, and one percent said they arrange to have a package delivered to a neighbor. Another 1 percent have them delivered to a friend’s home while another 1 percent have the package left with their parents.

Wilkins said doorbell cameras or other video surveillance systems can help police identify and find a suspect. He said some motion detecting systems alert you when someone is on your porch and links video and audio to your cellphone so you can communicate with that person.

He said most delivery services offer customersoptions to avoid package theft. He advises people to check with their local grocery store or pharmacy to ask if they offer a service to accept and safely store deliveries until you can retrieve it.

At the very least, Wilkins advises people to develop a good relationship with neighbors.

“Be observant,” he said. “Watch out for one another. Be curious. Call the police and let us know that something is going on.”